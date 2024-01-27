UAE entrepreneurs interested to invest in Bangladesh

Businesses and entrepreneurs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are interested to invest in Bangladesh and thus hiring skilled manpower from the country.

Mahbubul Alam, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), assured all kinds of support to the investors of UAE in this regard.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the FBCCI, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, discussed the issues during a meeting held recently in Dubai, UAE, said a press release today.

The discussions revolved around enhancing economic collaboration between Bangladesh and the UAE.

Highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between the two nations, the FBCCI President said that the United Arab Emirates is one of the genuine friends of Bangladesh.

“UAE has always stood by Bangladesh as one of the partners in the country’s economic development. Hundreds of thousands of our remittance warrior brothers and sisters are working tirelessly to strengthen the country’s economy by sending remittances from the UAE,” he added.

Mahbubul reassured the UAE businessmen of FBCCI’s commitment to providing full support for investments and skilled manpower collaborations.

He emphasized on the numerous measures taken by the Bangladeshi government to attract foreign investments, showcasing the potential sectors available for the UAE businessmen.

The chief of the country’s apex trade body highlighted the establishment of 100 Special Economic Zones (EPZ) and the completion of major infrastructure projects like the Matarbari deep-sea port, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli Tunnel, Padma Bridge, and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant which showcases the commitment of the government to ensure a safe and smooth business environment.

Encouraging UAE businessmen to explore investment opportunities, the FBCCI President pointed to the success stories of countries like Japan, India, and Korea, who have already invested in EPZs.

He specifically drew attention to the vast investment potential in Chattogram, Payra, and Matarbari deep-sea ports.

The FBCCI president also urged the UAE companies to consider Bangladesh’s globally recognized sectors, such as garment, ceramics, leather goods, and jute and jute goods, emphasizing the benefits of investment in these areas.

In response, Dubai Chamber President Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah expressed the keen interest of UAE businessmen in Bangladesh. He also mentioned that a team has already been formed by the Dubai Chamber to verify the investment potential in Bangladesh.

Rashed also expressed their interest in hiring skilled manpower from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the President of Dubai Chamber called upon Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in Dubai.

FBCCI director Mohammad Fayazur Rahman Bhuiyan, Fakhorus Salehin Nahian, deputy head of mission of Abu Dhabi Embassy Muhammed Mizanur Rahman, commercial counselor of Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai Ashish Kumar Sarkar, and others were present at the meeting.