Hearing on contempt of court against 7 pro-BNP lawyers deferred

The Supreme Court on Monday set February 12 for hearing a contempt of court petition filed against seven pro-BNP lawyers for their slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous comments about two apex court judges.

The seven lawyers have been asked to appeared on that day.

As the chief justice in abroad, a five-member bench of the SC led by senior Judge Borhan Uddin refixed the date today.

Earlier on January 15, the pro–BNP lawyer appeared before the Appelate Division of the Supreme Court following a summon.

The seven lawyers are Md Kayser Kamal, Abdul Jamil Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.