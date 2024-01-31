Two die being hit by microbus in Sylhet

Two young men died after being run over by a micro bus in Sylhet city on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:30 pm in Malnichhara Tea Garden area in the city.

The deceased were Mehedi Afnan, 32, hailed from Kulaura upazila under Moulvibazar, and Ashfakuzzaman, from Chunarughat municipality area in Habiganj.

Police said deceased Mehedi’s motorcycle collided with the microbus standing on the Ambarkhana-Bimanbandar road in that area in the afternoon. He died on the spot. Another rider was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Airport Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Nunu Mia confirmed the news.