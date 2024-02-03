3 more devotees die at Ijtema ground, death toll rises to 10

Three more devotees died at the Ijtema venue in Gazipur’s Tongi area on Friday night, taking the death toll to 10.

The deceased were identified as Nousher Ali, 65, son of Shamser Ali, hailed from Sherpur district, Abdul Qader, 55, son of Belayet Hossain, of Bhola district, and Swadhin, son of Hossain Ahmed, of Netrakona district.

So far, 10 people including a policeman died till Saturday morning during the first phase of Ijtema as seven people died on the Ijtema ground earlier. Among them, three died on way to the Ijtema venue.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 70, son of Abul Hossain, Ekhlas Mia, 68, son of Abdus Sobhan of Netrakona, Shah Alam, 60, son of Najir Ahmed of Bhola district, Matiur Rahman, 60 of Jamalpur district, Yunus Mia, 60 of Brahmanbaria district, Zaman Mia, 40 of Chapainawabganj and Hasanuzzaman, 30, sub-inspector.

Habibullah Raihan, coordinator of Biswa Ijtema media cell and Dr Jahangir Alam, supervisor of Tongi Shaheed Ahsanullah Master General Hospital confirmed the deaths.

The first phase of 57th Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest global Muslim gatherings, entered its second day today in Tongi with continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah’s divine names and sermons.