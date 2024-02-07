Motorcyclist killed in Sylhet road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck in Shibbari area under Fenchuganj upazila of district today.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Chowdhury, 22, son of Alauddin of Karab village under Lakhai upazila of Habiganj district.

The injured was identified as Abdul Awal Chowdhury, 46, constable of Moglabazar Police Station.

The accident occurred when a Fenchuganj-bound truck hit their motorcycle when they were going towards Humayun Rashid Chattar on a motorcycle around 11:30am this morning, officer-in-charge (OC) of Moglabazar Police Station Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain said.

The injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical and Hospital, where on-duty declared Dulal Chowdhury dead, he said.