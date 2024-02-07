Vegetable Clear Soup

Ingredients:

To prepare stock:

* 1 Medium sized onion

* 1 Medium sized carrot

* ½ Stick Celery

* ½ Stick Leek

* 5 American Garden Mushrooms

* 1 Tbsp. Oregano Herb or thyme

* Salt-to-taste

To prepare soup:

* ¼ head Cabbage

* 5 Mushrooms

* ¼ head Broccoli

* 2 Pokchoy

* Celery salt-to-taste

* White pepper powder-to-taste

Method:

1. To prepare vegetable stock, pour water in a large pot. Add onion, celery, carrot, leek and herbs. Allow to boil then simmer for 1-2 hours. Strain the stock and keep aside.

2. Pour the strained vegetable stock in another deep nonstick pan. Add chopped cabbage and quartered mushrooms. Tear pokchoy into bite-size pieces and add stock along with broccoli florets. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper and let the soup boil for 2-3 minutes. Pour mixture into soup bowls and serve hot.