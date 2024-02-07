Vegetable Clear Soup

Ingredients:
To prepare stock:
* 1 Medium sized onion
* 1 Medium sized carrot
* ½ Stick Celery
* ½ Stick Leek
* 5 American Garden Mushrooms
* 1 Tbsp. Oregano Herb or thyme
* Salt-to-taste
To prepare soup:
* ¼ head Cabbage
* 5 Mushrooms
* ¼ head Broccoli
* 2 Pokchoy
* Celery salt-to-taste
* White pepper powder-to-taste
Method:
1. To prepare vegetable stock, pour water in a large pot. Add onion, celery, carrot, leek and herbs. Allow to boil then simmer for 1-2 hours. Strain the stock and keep aside.
2. Pour the strained vegetable stock in another deep nonstick pan. Add chopped cabbage and quartered mushrooms. Tear pokchoy into bite-size pieces and add stock along with broccoli florets. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
3. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper and let the soup boil for 2-3 minutes. Pour mixture into soup bowls and serve hot.