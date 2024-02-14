Fakhrul, Khasru get bail in all cases; no more bar for their release

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury have been granted bail in a case filed over alleged attack on chief justice’s residence at Kakrail in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court’s acting judge Faisal Atique Bin Quader granted bail to the two senior leaders of BNP on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Additional puclic prosecutor of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Taposh Kumar Pal confirmed about it.

Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyers said the BNP leader got bail in rest of the criminal cases against him filed earlier. So, there is no more obstruction to release him from jail.

Earlier on February 6 last, lawyers of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury filed petitions to courts seeking their bails.

The BNP secretary general was implicated in 11 cases centring the violence on October 28 last in the capital and subsequent clashes. Earlier, he received bail in 10 cases. A lower court on Wednesday (Feb 14) granted him bail in the case related to the attack on chief justice’s residence.

On the other hand, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was sued in 10 cases, and he was granted bail in 9 cases. He also received bail in the case related to the attack on chief justice’s residence.

Mirza Fakhrul has been in prison for long three and a half months since his arrest on October 29 last, while Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was arrested on October 28 in a case over the clash between police and the party activists centring the BNP’s grand rally in Dhaka.