Ex-DIG Mizan’s jail sentence upheld by HC

The High Court on Wednesday upheld the former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman’s jail sentence in a graft case.

An HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order.

Adv Khurshid Alam was present in the court on behalf of the Anti-Corruption commission (ACC).

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-6 Judge Manzurul Islam on June 21 sentenced Mizanur Rahman to jail for 14 years.

Mizan’s wife Sohelia Aner Ratna, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan were also jailed for seven years each in the same case.

Later, Mizan filed an appeal to the High challenging the verdict.