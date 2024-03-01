1,250 more Rohingyas on way to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar

More 1,250 Rohingyas on Friday left different camps at Teknaf and Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar district for Bhasan Char in Noakhali district.

Rohingyas who intended to go to Bhasan Char voluntarily were taken to Ukhia Degree College ground by buses from different camps at about 11:30pm on Thursday (February 29).

It was confirmed by 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) commander and additional DIG Md Iqbal.

He said a total of 1,250 Rohingyas from different camps at Teknaf and Ukhia left for Chattogram from Ukhia Degree College ground voluntarily. From there, they would go to Bhasan Char by a ship. Their belongings were taken by covered vans.

Earlier, some 32,000 Rohingyas went to Bhasan Char from Teknaf-Ukhia camps in the same process.

It may be mentioned that minimum 800,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh from Rakhaine state on August 25, 2017 after the Myanmar military had launched brutal attacks on Rohingyas. Before it, several hundred thousands of Rohingya came to Bangladesh. At present, a total of 1.15 millions of registered Rohingyas live at 34 camps in Teknaf and Ukhia.