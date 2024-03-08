Lifestyle adjustments for managing spondylitis

Are you experiencing persistent back pain and stiffness? Have you been dismissing it, attributing it to your 9-5 work schedule? These initial symptoms often correlate with Ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that can progress from mild discomfort to severe immobility over time, as the bones fuse together, significantly impacting daily activities and bodily functions. It involves inflammation of the spinal ligaments and joints, which tends to worsen with prolonged inactivity.

Is there a remedy? While permanent solutions are lacking, medications and therapies can mitigate the severity and alleviate pain. To ensure that spondylitis doesn’t impair your quality of life, consider these lifestyle adjustments to combat spinal inflammation.

Prioritize Appropriate Exercises

Exercise plays a pivotal role in spondylitis management. Regular physical activity, yoga, and meditation can help alleviate stiffness, pain, and improve posture and mobility. Starting with low-impact exercises like walking can enhance mobility. In yoga, poses such as bridge, mountain, cat-cow, and balasana can enhance flexibility, sleep quality, and mood.

Adopt an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

An anti-inflammatory diet can significantly reduce inflammation markers. It emphasizes fresh produce and seafood over dairy and meat, which can help mitigate inflammation and reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues. A nutrient-rich diet also helps maintain a healthy BMI and weight, indirectly easing the burden of spondylitis.

Ditch the Smoking Habit

Research indicates that smoking exacerbates spondylitis by accelerating spinal bone fusion and increasing the risk of spinal damage and severe pain. Quitting smoking can actively improve your quality of life and alleviate pain.

Invest in Ergonomic Equipment

Maintaining proper posture is crucial for managing spondylitis pain. Ergonomic chairs, which are adjustable and supportive, can help prevent unnecessary pressure on the back, reducing the risk of stiffness and injury. These ergonomically designed tools support the natural curvature of the spine, providing relief from neck and back pain.

Prioritize Posture Maintenance

Good posture is paramount in managing spondylitis and reducing associated pain and severity. Utilize a back pillow while sleeping and additional support, such as a pillow, when sitting on a traditional chair. Keeping your shoulder blades together can also help maintain proper alignment and alleviate discomfort.