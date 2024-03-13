Women among 30 injured in Sunamganj clash over Iftar

At least 30 people, including women, were injured in a clash between two groups in Sunamganj’s Tahirpur over Iftar distribution in a mosque.

The incident took place on Tuesday (March 12) evening at Mandiata village of Uttar Sreepur union of the upazila.

Of them, seriously injured Pabel Mia, 23, has been sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital. Besides, four people have been admitted to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex. First aid was given to the rest.

According to the villagers, a man named Maina Mia of that village distributed Iftar at the mosque. During the distribution of iftar, people from two groups clashed with indigenous weapons. At least 30 people were injured in the clash.

Tahirpur Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Nazim Uddin said police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.