BRT’s 7 flyovers opened

Seven flyovers on the Dhaka-Gazipur route under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project were opened to traffic on Sunday.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the flyovers virtually from his Secretariat office.

The seven flyovers are Airport Flyover (Left Side), Airport Flyover (Right Side), Jasimuddin Flyover, U-Turn-1 Gazipura Flyover, U-Turn-2 Open University Flyover, Gazipur Bhogra Flyover and Gazipu Chowrasta Flyover.

“Vehicles can run through these flyovers. These are Eid gifts for holidaymakers,” Quader said.