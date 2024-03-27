Gazette published extending suspension of Khaleda Zia’s jail term

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification extending the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence by another six months.

A gazette notification, signed by the ministry’s Public Safety Division’s deputy director Mohammad Abu Sayeed Molla was issued on Wednesday (March 27).

According to the gazette notification, the extension of the suspension of Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence for another six months will be effective from March 25.

However, the ban on her travel abroad within the extended period will remain effective. During thise time, Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her residence.

Earlier on March 20, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Khaleda Zia’s release period would be extended by another six months on two conditions.

“We have so far extended the suspension of Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence by 7th time. Today [March 20, 2024] we have again recommended for extension of her jail term suspension for another six months on two previous conditions,” he told newsmen.

The government on March 25, 2020, released imprisoned BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia citing humanitarian grounds for six months on conditions that she must stay at her own residence and take treatment in the country instead of travelling abroad.

Dhaka special judge court-5 on February 8, 2018, sentenced the BNP leader to five-year imprisonment and other five accused including her elder son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, to 5-year imprisonment each, in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 of the same year, the High Court raised BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s five-year jail term to 10 years in the case, allowing a revision plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against the lower court judgment.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29, 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to 7-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

The court also fined Khaleda Zia Tk 10 lakh, in default, to suffer more six months in jail.