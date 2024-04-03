LPG price slashed by Tk 3.34 per kg

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) lowered the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Wednesday by Tk 3.34 per kg, setting the new rate at 120.18 per kg, down from previous Tk 123.52.

The new price will be effective from 6pm today.

As per the new price chart, the consumers have to pay Tk 1,442 for a 12 kg LPG cylinder from the previous Tk 1,484, BERC announced at a press briefing at its Kawran Bazar office.

Meanwhile, the price for ‘auto gas’, the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, has also seen a lower rate at Tk 66.21 instead of the previous price of Tk 67.68 per litre.