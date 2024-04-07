The world oldest and largest gold nugget was found underground in Great Britain

Matiar Chowdhury:
The world largest and oldest gold nugget was found
underground in Great Britain. It was recently found in a village in Shropshire
England. It is the largest gold nugget ever found in the United Kingdom of Great
Britain. Richard Brock has been detecting metal objects for the past 35 years. He is
the one who found this gold nugget.
The incident happened in May last year. Brock 67 traveled three-and-a-half hours
from his Somerset home to the Shropshire hills. A farm was being dug for treasure.
But Brock;s arrival at the farm was delayed. His metal detector kit was also
damaged. In such a situation Brock started experimenting with an old device that
was also not working properly. But in the end Brock identified the gold nugget with a
faulty instrument. "I actually arrived an hour late,& quot; said Brock, a specialist in surgery.
I thought I could not participate in the work. Brock also said that everyone there had
state-of-the-art equipment. And he had three old instruments. The display of the
identification device Brock worked with was blurry.
At first Brock identified a few rusted tent poles. After only 20 minutes, a gold nugget
weighing 64.8 grams came out from under the ground. It was about 13-15 cm deep
in the soil. The recovered gold nugget has been named the Hero's Nugget. It is now
planned to be auctioned.
It is expected to sell for at least £30,000 at auction. Brock said, "The machine I used
is not very useful." Some kind of push can get the job done. But Brock thinks the
incident proves that it doesn't matter what tool is used. If one is careful while walking
on the ground and understands what is hidden under the ground, great things can
happen.