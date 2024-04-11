Woman dies, 30 injured in Habiganj RFL Industrial Park fire

A woman died and 30 others were injured in a fire that broke out at PRAN-RFL Habiganj Industrial Park on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Akhtar Hossain, superintendent of police of Habiganj, said the woman worker died after she jumped off the roof of the building to escape the fire.

The fire broke out at the building number-13 which houses a chips factory in Alipur area of Shayestaganj upazila around 1:30pm.

Sultan Mahmud, senior station officer of Habiganj Fire Service, said six units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Police Station Mobarak Hossain the cause of the blaze is being investigated.