President Shahabuddin offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at National Eidgah

President Mohammed Shahabuddin offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises on Thursday.

Country’s noted personalities, including chief justice of Bangladesh, cabinet members, upreme Court judges, lawmakers, senior political leaders, diplomats and, high civil and military officials also offered prayers at the main Eid jamaat (congregation) held at 8.30 am.

Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

In the munajat, a sound and long life of the President and Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna was also sought.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace for the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

Doa was too offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, faced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

The Almighty Allah’s special blessings was sought for the peace and welfare of the people of Palestine, now facing an untold sufferings even on this holy day.

After the prayers, the Head of the State exchanged Eid greetings with the Musullies (devotees) at the Eidgah.

The Eid jamaat was held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements have been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.

An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.

Earlier, on his arrival at the National Eidgah, the President was received by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Religious Affairs Minister Md. Faridul Haq Khan, DSCC Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh and other concerned.