Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has reduced the prices of gold by Tk 629 per bhori (11.664gm) again as the cost of pure gold falls on the local market.

The new revised prices will be effective at 4:30pm on Saturday (April 27). It will remain in effect until further notice.

According to BAJUS statement, the new price of high-quality or 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 1,12,931.