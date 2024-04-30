2 die in Habiganj pickup van, truck collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as the pickup van driver Hridoy Mia, 26, son of Bahar Mia, a resident of Baliari village under Chunarughat upazila, and helper Ripon Mia, 24, son of Shoab Ali, of Purba Noagaon village of Shayestaganj upazila.

According to police and locals, the accident occurred when the fish-laden pickup van from Sutang Bazar was heading to Srimangal in the morning collided head-on with the cement-carrying truck at Thugli area, leaving two people dead on the spot.

Badrul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Shayestaganj highway Police Station, said on information, police recovered the bodies from the spot and sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.