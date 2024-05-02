Import-export activities through Hili land port resumes

The import and export activities between India and Bangladesh through Hili land port in Dinajpur district resumed on Thursday after a one-day holiday on the occasion of May Day.

However, it was normal for passengers with passports to cross between the two countries through the immigration check post of the port.

On Thursday around 11 am, the activity started with cargo trucks from India entering the port.

Hili Land Port Import-Export Group President Harun Ur Rashid Harun said according to the previous decision of the businessmen of both countries, import-export resumed from Thursday.