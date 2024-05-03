Altab Ali Foundation Demands Recognition of Expatriate Bengalis’ Contribution

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, 3 May 2024 – The Altab Ali Foundation has called on the Government of Bangladesh to officially acknowledge the contributions of the Bengali diaspora to the country’s independence struggle and economic development.

A delegation led by Chairperson Nooruddin Ahmed and Secretary Ansar Amed Ullah met with Bangladesh’s State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury MP, in London on 2 May. They congratulated the Minister on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for nominating him.

The Foundation highlighted that for over 50 years since Bangladesh’s independence, there has been no tangible recognition of the diaspora’s role, despite occasional rhetoric. Expatriate Bengalis made significant contributions through political movements to free Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the subsequent struggle for liberation.

In a memorandum to the Minister, the Altab Ali Foundation proposed erecting a permanent gateway with a mural at the Ministry’s entrance in Dhaka. This would honour the UK Bengali diaspora’s pivotal part in the independence movement.

Moreover, the Foundation called for a monument near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s intersection. This would commemorate global Bangladeshi migrants’ immense economic contributions and their dedication to promoting the Bengali language and culture worldwide.

“Our diaspora played an instrumental role in securing Bangladesh’s hard-won freedom and has been an unwavering ambassador for our nation’s progress,” stated Nooruddin Ahmed. “It is time their sacrifices and ongoing commitment received official recognition through prominent memorials in Bangladesh.”

The State Minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury MP assured the Foundation delegation of conveying their proposals to the highest authorities for due consideration.