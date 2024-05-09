Three killed in clash over autorickshaw stand in Habiganj

At least three people have been killed and more than 50 injured in a clash between rival groups over the control of an autorickshaw stand at Baniachong Upazila in Habiganj.

The incident occurred at Agua village on Thursday afternoon, said Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Ranjan Dey.

The deceased are Siraj Mia, Abdul Quadir and Lilu Mia. Their age could not be confirmed immediately.

Badir Mia, manager of the stand at Agua Bazar, and autorickshaw driver Quadir had an altercation that resulted in the clash, said Palash.

Quadir and Siraj died at the scene while several of the injured were taken to Habiganj District Sadar Modern Hospital in a critical condition, the officer said.

One of them, Lilu Mia, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, he said.

Delwar Hossain, chief of Baniachong Police Station, said Badir and Sohel Mia, a member of the local union council, had a dispute over the control of the stand for a long time, which led to the latest clash.