1, 82,129 students get GPA-5 in SSC exams

A total of 1,82,129 students got the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024 under 11 education boards across the country this year, which was 1,83,578 in 2023 and 2,69,602 in 2022.

Among the GPA-5 holders, 83,353 are male and 98,776 are female students, according to the results published on Sunday.

According to the results, a total of 1,63, 845 students achieved GPA-5 under General Education Boards while 14, 206 Dhakil students obtained the grade under the Madrasah Education Board and the number of vocational GPA-5 achievers under the Technical Board stands 4,078.

Even this year, female students have outnumbered the male students in terms of achieving GPA 5 in the SSC and equivalent examinations.

This year, around 83.04 percent students has passed the SSC and equivalents exams while the pass rate was around 80.39 percent in 2023.

A total of 20, 13,597 examinees appeared in the SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 16, 72,153 students passed the examinations.