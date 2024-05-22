First Biman Hajj flight from Sylhet leaves for Saudi with 389 pilgrims

■ Enamul Haque Renu, Sylhet ■

Biman’s first Hajj flight from the northeastern district of Sylhet left for Madinah with 389 pilgrims on wednesday Afternoon.

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Sylhet-2 Constituency Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury MP inaugurated the programme as chief guest. President of the Parliamentary Local Committee on Ministry of Religion Maulana Hushamuddin Chowdhury MP, Member of the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel MP and Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury were present as special guests at the inauguration ceremony.

Flight BG-237 left from Sylhet Osmani International Airport for Madinah at 4.40 pm. It will reach Madinah at 12:30 am local time.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines district manager Shahnewaz Majumdar confirmed the information.

He said that the flight with 29 pilgrims from Dhaka and 360 pilgrims from Sylhet left Madina with a total of 389 pilgrims.

Biman will operate five dedicated Hajj flights on the Sylhet-Jeddah route and one dedicated Hajj flight on the Sylhet-Madinah route this year.

According to Biman Bangladesh Airlines sources, it has been decided to operate 5 flights from Osmani International Airport for the pilgrims of Sylhet region. A total of 2 thousand 95 pilgrims will be transported in 5 flights. All but the first day flight will be operated on Sylhet-Jeddah route. The remaining four flights are scheduled for June 1, 3, 6 and 9.