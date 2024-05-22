Shamim Ahmed Murad elected chairman of Dharmapasha upazila parishad

Dharmapasha (Sunamganj) Correspondent : Shamim Ahmed Murad has won the chairmanship of Dharmapasha upazila parishad election of Sunamganj. He is the joint general secretary of Upazila Awami League.

Upazila nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Returning Officer Muhammad Gias uddin announced the results of Dharmapasha Upazila Parishad election held in the second phase at around 8 pm on Tuesday (21 May).

Based on the results obtained, Shamim Ahmed Murad, Joint General Secretary of Upazila Awami League won by getting 18,499 votes in horse symbol. Her nearest rival district Awami League women affairs secretary Nasreen Sultana Dipa got 11,472 votes in pineapple symbol.

Apart from this, AHM Waseem who won the post of vice chairman got 16 thousand 471 votes in the airplane symbol, Anamika Akhtar won the post of female vice chairman by getting 23 thousand 678 votes in the Has symbol.