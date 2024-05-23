Sylhet counts 37.5°C, reaks all-time hottest temp records

Heat wave is blowing over Sylhet division, which may continue for some more time. But besides this, rain is forecast in some places of the division.

However, the Sylhet Meteorological Office said that despite the rain, the temperature is not decreasing immediately. Meanwhile, the highest temperature of the year has been recorded in Sylhet. The highest temperature recorded in Sylhet this year was 37.5 degrees Celsius at 3 pm today.

According to extended 5-day weather forecast, rainfall trend may increase in Sylhet division.

This information was given in the forecast given by the Department of Meteorology on Thursday (May 23) morning.

According to the forecast for the next 24 hours, two places in Chittagong and Sylhet divisions may experience temporary gusty or gusty winds or rain with thunder. Elsewhere in the country, the weather will remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky.