Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sales begin Sunday

The sale of advanced train tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha begins Sunday.

Like the previous Eid, all tickets will be sold online. People can purchase tickets from the Bangladesh Railway website and through mobile apps.

Muslims in Bangladesh are expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha either on June 16 or 17, depending on moon sighting.

Advance trains tickets for June 12 will be available on Sunday (June 2) and tickets for June 13, 14, 15 and 16 will be available on June 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

Meanwhile, the sale of return tickets will begin from June 10. Advance tickets for June 20 will be available that day. Besides return tickets for June 21, 22, 23 and 24 can be purchased on June 11, 12, 13 and 14, respectively.

According to officials, the total number of seats on the train departing from Dhaka will be 33,500.