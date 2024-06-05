4th phase of UP polls in 60 upazilas underway

The fourth phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections is underway in 60 upazilas across the country.

The voting began at 8am on Wednesday and will continue till 4pm.

A total of 721 candidates are in the electoral race against 180 posts at 60 upazila councils.

As many as 721 candidates are contesting the fourth phase of the election. At least 251 of them are vying for the chairman posts, 265 for vice chairman and 205 for women vice chairman posts.

A chairman, three vice chairmen, and a woman vice chairman were already elected uncontested.