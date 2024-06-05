Man dies in Westminster stabbing after gunshot heard

A murder investigation has begun after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death following a fight in central London in which a gunshot was heard.

Police were called to reports of a fight on Bell Street, at the junction with Edgware Road in Westminster, at 22:40 BST on Tuesday.

They found a man suffering from a knife wound who died at the scene.

Three men have been arrested and remain in custody at central London police stations.

At least one gunshot was reported to have been fired, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers administered CPR to the injured man before paramedics arrived.

A Met spokesperson says police believe they know who the victim is and are working to contact his family.

Crime scenes remain in place while the investigation continues.