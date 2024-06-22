Flood in Habiganj: 57 km paved roads damaged, losses estimated at Tk 81cr

Around 57 kilometres of paved roads under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) have been damaged due to the impact of flood in Habiganj district.

The losses caused by the flood is estimated at approximately Tk 81 crore, LGED Executive engineer Faridul Islam said, reports UNB.

District Relief and Disaster Management Office sources said that the flood situation of the district remains unchanged.

The number of people in shelters is decreasing. Some 2750 people are staying at different centres.

Out of 116 shelters, 8 are operational where 2, 750 people have taken shelters, it said. Of the shelters, most of them are in Nabiganj upazila.

So far, 13 unions of 6 upazilas of the district have been affected by floods.

Executive Engineer of Sarak O Janapath, Shakeel Mohammad Faisal, said half a kilometre of Pagla-Jagannathpur-Raniganj road has been submerged in flood water.

“When the water recedes, the amount of damage can be determined,” he added.