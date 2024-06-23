75th anniversary: AL pays homage to Bangabandhu

Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies on Sunday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman coinciding with the ruling party’s 75th founding anniversary.

The leaders and workers of the biggest political party of the country paid homage to the greatest Bangalee of all times by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi-32 this morning, reports BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of AL, first paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait at 7 this morning to mark the founding anniversary.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the great leader.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at his portrait on behalf of her party.

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Deputy Leader in the Parliament and Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Kazi Zafarullah, Shajahan Khan, Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Simin Hossain Rimi and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Saeed, Al Mahmud Swapan, Afzal Hossain, MM Kamal Hossain, and Sujit Roy Nandi, Cultural Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, among others, were present at that time.

Later, Dhaka North and South City unit Awami League, Awami Jubo League, Awami Swechasebak League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jatiya Sramik League, Tati League, Krishak League, Mahila Awami League and Jubo Mahila League also paid tributes to Bangabandhu’s portrait.

Dhaka North and South City Jubo League units, North and South City Swechasebak League units, North and South City Chhatra League units, Dhaka University Chhatra League, Dhaka College Chhatra League, Titumir College Chhatra League, Eden College Chhatra League along with leaders and workers of various organizations also paid homage to Bangabandhu by wreaths at his portrait.