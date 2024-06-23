General Waker-Uz-Zaman takes charge as army chief

General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Sunday took charge as the Chief of Bangladesh Army.

The Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate confirmed the matter in a press release today.

The ISPR said Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman took charges as the Chief of Army.

Earlier on June 11, the ISPR in a statement said Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman has been promoted to the rank of general and appointed as the army chief for three years.

He has replaced General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

An alumnus of the Bangladesh Military Academy, General Waker was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on December 20, 1985.

With a distinguished career spanning more than three and a half decades, he brings extensive experience from holding key command, staff, and instructional positions.

He has served as the Military Secretary at Army Headquarters and, before his appointment as Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Bangladesh Army, he was the Principal Staff Officer of the Prime Minister at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office.

General Waker is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK.