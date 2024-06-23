Indian cosmetics worth Tk 11 lakh seized in Sunamganj

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized Indian cosmetics and Nasir Biri worth TK 11 lakh from the Doarbazar border area in Sunamganj on Saturday night.

The goods were seized from the godown of Rabbil Miah at Chowdhurypara bazar under Banglabazar union in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bastola BOP, Sunamgang Battalion (28 BGB), conducted a raid in the area and seized the illegal products from the godown around 11:30 pm.

During the raid, the paramilitary force seized a total of 38,000 Indian Nasir Biri, 2,820 piece Nivea Soft Cream, 490 piece Nivea body lotion, 80 kilograms of East Powder, and 25 kilograms of rice.

However, BGB could not detained anyone in this regard.

Confirming this Bastola BGP camp commander Habildar Md. Abdul Kayum said the raids will be continuing against smugglers.