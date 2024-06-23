Two die ‘ingesting cough syrup mixed with intoxicants’ in Ctg

Two youth died allegedly after consuming cough syrup mixed with intoxicants at Hathazari upazila in Chattogram district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Rasel, 18, a vegetable vendor by proffession, was son of Abdus Shukur from Dewan Nagar area under ward No. 1 of the municipality, and his employee Mohammad Shakil, 14, was son of the late Ilyas Ali from the same area.

The duo was found in critical condition near the Regional Agricultural Research Center (Agriculture Farm) in the western part of Hathazari municipal area and immediately taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

The incident came to light when an Ansar member from the Regional Agricultural Research Center noticed the two in distress condition and alerted their families.

Habib, victim Rasel’s brother-in-law, said that the two had obtained the cough syrup from a local pharmacy on the previous night and consumed it after mixing it with an intoxicant. Their condition deteriorated rapidly due to the excessive intake of the mixture.

Initially, they were taken to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex but were later referred to CMCH due to their critical condition where they breathed last, he said.

Hathazari Model Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Monir-uz-Zaman stated that the bodies have been kept at the CMCH morgue for autopsy.

Two separate unnatural death were filed in this connection and the legal action will be taken based on the autopsy reports, added the OC.