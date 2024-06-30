Have you been you using toothpicks? Here’s a gentler alternative recommended by experts

Dr Niyati Arora, BDS, MDS (Prosthodontist) at Krown Hub Dental Clinic, Pitampura said, “The most common thing available to clean any food stuck between our teeth in a household or when we go out to eat is a toothpick. But using toothpicks to clean the food stuck can do more harm than benefit.”
Have you ever instinctively reached for a toothpick after finishing a meal to clean out those pesky food particles? While it might seem like a harmless habit, the truth is, that using a toothpick can lead to a series of unexpected and unpleasant consequences.
Dr Sara Alhammadi, a dentist shared a video on Instagram mentioning, “Toothpicks, no, no… Do not use them. They are not safe, especially the wooden ones.”