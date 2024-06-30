SUST teacher to suspend classes, exams from Monday

The teachers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology have announced to suspend all classes and examinations of the university from July 1 as part of a programme of all-out movement demanding cancellation of the new universal pension scheme.

On Sunday (June 30) the teachers announced a complete strike in the afternoon while observing a full-day strike in front of the University’s Social Science Building.

The teachers’ demands are the withdrawal of the discriminatory pension notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the inclusion of university teachers in the promised super grade and the introduction of individual pay scales for teachers.

The teachers observed the strike on the call of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers’ Association with a three-point demand. Before this, they observed a half-day strike from June 25 to June 27.

The teachers said that they have been demanding the withdrawal of the ‘discriminatory’ pension notification for almost two months. So far no decision has come from the government. If the notification imposed on the teachers is not withdrawn, their movement will continue.