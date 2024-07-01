Mother, son die being hit by truck in Sylhet

A woman and her son were killed after being hit by a reckless truck in Sylhet’s Companyganj upazila on Sunday. Two others were seriously injured in the accident.

The accident happened around 4:30 pm in front of a petrol pump in Khagail area on the Sylhet-Bholaganj Bangabandhu road

The dead were Smriti Akter, 25, wife of Delwar Hossain of Khamargaon area in ​​Narsingdi district, and her child Abdullah, 7.

Local people rescued the injured Delwar and the auto-rickshaw driver and admitted them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Smriti and her son died on the spot in the accident. They went to visit Sada Pathar tourist area of ​​Companyganj upazila.

Companyganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Md Dastgir said a reckless speeding truck hit a CNG powered auto-rickshaw towards Sylhet city. The mother and son of the CNG died on the spot. After the accident, the driver and the helper of the truck ran away leaving the truck.

Companyganj police went to the spot and recovered the bodies of Smriti and Abdullah. The bodies have been kept at Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue.

Legal action is being taken in this connection, the OC said.