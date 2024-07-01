Sylhet Board announces new schedule for postponed subjects

Sylhet Education Board has announced new dates for the four subjects of HSC and equivalent exams, which were suspended due to the flood in the region.

The postponed exams of the subjects will begin on August 13, Professor Arun Chandra Paul, examinations controller of Sylhet Education Board, confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

According to the routine, HSC and its equivalent exams in Sylhet were scheduled to begin on June 30, in line with other general education boards in the country, UNB reports.

However, due to the flood situation, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee postponed the HSC and equivalent exams for the Sylhet Division until July 8. Exams scheduled from July 9 onwards were to proceed as planned.

As per the new routine, the exam for Bangla 1st Paper will be held on August 13. This will be followed by the Bangla 2nd Paper on August 18, English 1st Paper on August 20, and English 2nd Paper on August 22.

The exam will take place from 10 am to 1 pm following the previous schedule.

Prof Arun Chandra Paul stated that exams will begin on July 9 as per the routine.

“We have taken all preparations to conduct the exams”, he added.