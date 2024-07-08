Anti-quota protesters should wait till HC order: Quader

The ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the anti-quota movement that cause public suffering should be avoided till the High Court verdict.

“Politics has involved in this movement. BNP has extended their support which means joining the movement.”

Quader said these while addressing a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing movements of the students, who are involved in this movement. If there is any anti-government conspiracy behind it?

About pension scheme, the Awami League general secretary said,”There may be a misunderstanding here. Decisions should be taken based on the actual situation. We will go by rank.”