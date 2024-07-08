Dr Yunus seeks cancellation of embezzlement case proceedings

Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus has made an appeal to the High Court to cancel the proceedings of the money embezzlement case lodged against him.

The application is scheduled to be heard by the high court division bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of the defendants’ said “The application has been made on behalf of seven people, including Dr Yunus.”

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 ordered to frame charges against 14 including the noble laureate, for embezzling around Taka 25.22 Crore from the Grameen Telecom welfare fund.

July 15 has been fixed for the hearing on charge-framing.