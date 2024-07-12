A new era of galaxy AI unfolds at the louvre in Paris

Two weeks ahead of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, Samsung Electronics unveiled the next frontier of Galaxy AI with Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on Wednesday, 10 July (local time) at the Carrousel du Louvre — located underground the historic Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

Attendees were greeted by Galaxy Unpacked 2024 banners around the venue where an inverted glass pyramid reminiscent of the Louvre Museum stands.

The expanded power of Galaxy AI took center stage as Samsung debuted a new set of products including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 series.

Bright lights circled the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Seine River before gathering at the Louvre in the introductory video that announced the start of Galaxy Unpacked 2024. Anticipation filled the air as the auditorium chairs vibrated from the powerful surround sound.

“Because life-enhancing innovations should be open to all, we have been putting Galaxy AI into the hands of more people around the world. Galaxy AI will be available on 200 million Galaxy devices this year,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, in his keynote address. “Today, I am excited to announce we are building the Galaxy AI ecosystem in a way only Samsung can. We are proactively collaborating with industry leaders to develop and deploy safe and inclusive AI technology.”

In front of global media, partners and fans, Samsung presented how the latest Galaxy products will empower users to maximize health, boost productivity and unlock new levels of communication. Samsung Newsroom captured highlights from Galaxy Unpacked 2024 below.

Samsung’s New Healthcare Vision: Health Monitoring 24/7 With Galaxy AI

The showcase kicked off by highlighting a personalized healthcare solutions that has evolved with Galaxy AI. The audience welcomed the Galaxy Ring, an innovative wearable previewed earlier this year that has become central to the Galaxy AI healthcare vision.

Next, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7. The most powerful and premium device in the Galaxy Watch series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts high power efficiency, state-of-the-art sensors and a rugged design that is perfect for adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Complete with an advanced battery and a wide range of features, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is equipped with Wear OS 5 — created in close partnership with Google.

Samsung’s Latest Foldable Form Factors: Thin, Lightweight and Now With Galaxy AI

Following heightened expectations from the wearables launch, attendees were eager to meet the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date, the Galaxy Z Fold6 contains cutting-edge hinge technology that reduces the appearance of the crease in the display made from Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and Armor Aluminum.

AI takes productivity to the next level on the Galaxy Z Fold6. Audience members were awed by Circle to Search, created in partnership with Google, as the feature translated a menu in a foreign language with a simple gesture. Composer simplifies email writing by creating drafts based on prompts. Sketch to image, on the other hand, analyzes drawings from the user and generates images in various styles based on the sketch.

Samsung’s FlexWindow: Endless Self-Expression and Productivity With Galaxy AI

As highlighted in the video with K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the Galaxy Z Flip6’s AI camera is a powerful medium for self-expression.

The audience was impressed by how ProVisual Engine detects, analyzes and optimizes subjects with AI, while FlexCam supports hands-free photography and videography for next-level filming.

Creativity and individuality have reached new heights with FlexWindow and Galaxy AI. Users can express themselves through personalized AI-generated wallpapers or FlipSuit cases that interact with their phones for an added level of fun.

Interpreter shines on the Galaxy Z Flip6. Now, users can communicate in different languages by leveraging the main screen and cover screen to translate conversations in real time.

The Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro debuted at the event as well. Attendees experienced how AI recognizes users’ surroundings and actively adjusts noise levels to create studio-quality audio.

Long-Lasting Partnerships for a Brighter Future

Samsung is committed to providing more effective solutions through collaboration. A partner for more than 10 years, Google has worked with Samsung to deliver better user experiences.

Jenny Blackburn, Vice President of Gemini User Experience at Google, shared how Gemini AI is deeply integrated into the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. To conclude the presentation, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Platform and Devices at Google, revealed that Google and Qualcomm will unveil the XR platform with Samsung later this year.

Praises Echoed From the Experience Zone

Attendees filled the experience zone inside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the newly launched Galaxy products. Like always, fans praised the upgraded devices and the latest AI features.

“The Galaxy Z Flip6 will be my third Z Flip phone. I have high expectations because the camera has improved so much,” said Ugnė Graželyte, an influencer from Lithuania (@ugnegraz) who has been using Galaxy products for four years. “I liked the design and colors of the Galaxy Ring too.”

Several Samsung Member Stars, Samsung brand ambassadors, visited the experience zone as well. Adam Safi, a Samsung Member from France who was filming with the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, has used Samsung devices for more than 10 years. “I’m looking forward to the new design of the Galaxy Buds3 as it will be more practical in controlling the device,” he said. “I heard the noise canceling function is excellent, so I’m excited to try the product.”

“Galaxy Unpacked 2024 had a wonderful atmosphere. The Galaxy Ring was more innovative than any other product,” said Petros Kypraios, Editor-in-Chief of Greek tech publication SmartPress. “The camera function and battery performance of the Galaxy Z Flip6 are amazing. Users want devices that last a long time on a single charge, and Samsung has mastered this.”

Galaxy AI’s creative features attracted the attention of attendees at the experience center. “I love drawing. Sketch to image is a powerful tool that can be easily used — even by beginners who don’t know how to draw,” said Maria Soldier, an influencer from Spain (@mery_soldier). “I’m sure it will be a feature that I use every day, so I’m looking forward to it.”

In addition, American actress Sydney Sweeney from the TV series Euphoria made a cameo appearance during Galaxy Unpacked 2024 and stopped by the experience zone to get her hands on the latest Galaxy products. “The new colors of the Galaxy Z Flip6 are stunning,” she said.

