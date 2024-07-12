Water level in Surma River rises, low-lying Sunamganj areas inundated

Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood as the water level of all rivers is rising due to the water from upstream and continuous rainfall.

Sunamganj water development board on Friday morning said that Surma River water is flowing 26 cm above the flood limit at Sholghar point of Sunamganj municipality around 6am, inundating several low-lying areas.

The BWDB local office said rainfall in Cherrapunji, India, had caused water to flow rapidly through the border rivers of Dhopajan, Jadukata and Patlai, as well as the Chela, making the district’s main river, Surma, swell.

After the second wave of flooding had subsided, people were returning home from shelters, but now, anticipating a third wave of flooding, many are preparing to leave again.

Some have already relocated.

Mamun Howlader, executive engineer at the Sunamganj BWDB office, said there was a forecast of moderate to very heavy rainfall in some parts of Sunamganj in the next 48 hours.