BB to publish monetary policy statement online July 18

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will publish the monetary policy statement (MPS) for the first half (July-December period) of FY 2024-25 online on Thursday (July 18).

Breaking the tradition of announcing it through a formal press conference, Bangladesh Bank has decided to release the MPS through an online update.

The primary goal of the upcoming monetary policy this time will be to control inflation, which has been a pressing issue for the economy, sources said.

Saiful Islam, an acting spokesperson and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, said a monetary policy meeting has already been held with the stakeholders.

The responsible committee will hold a meeting regarding the monetary policy announcement on July 14. The monetary policy will be passed in the board meeting of Bangladesh Bank on July 16.

The MPS will be updated online at 3pm on July 18, instead of a press conference, he said.