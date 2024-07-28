PM Sheikh Hasina meets families of those killed in violence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday extended her condolences and support to the families of those killed during the mayhem created by “BNP-Jamaat terrorists,” leveraging the quota reform movement.

Family members of Abu Sayeed, an English Department student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, along with 33 other bereaved families, gathered at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, reports UNB.

The Prime Minister handed over cash assistance and savings certificates to the grieving families. The emotional weight of the gathering was palpable as family members broke into tears in her presence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, visibly moved, also shed tears as she listened to the tragic stories of the victims. Attempting to console them, she said, “I understand your pain. It is my misery that I have to see your tears.”

The poignant event was moderated by Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan were also present, witnessing the outpouring of grief.