Rains, floods in South Asia endanger over 6 million children: UNICEF

More than six million children in South Asia including Bangladesh are at risk due to severe torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides that have devastated the region, leaving many homeless, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

“We are only halfway through the monsoon season, yet the rainfall, damage and destruction have been devastating,” Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, said in a news release on Monday.

“These erratic weather events, worsened by climate change, are severely impacting children across South Asia,” Wijesekera said.

“UNICEF is concerned about predictions of heavier rain in the coming weeks, which could further jeopardize children.”

He also noted that Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are among the countries where children are at an elevated risk of the impacts of the climate crisis, citing the agency’s Children’s Climate Risk Index.

In Nepal, 109 people, including children, have died due to floods and landslides this monsoon season. This includes 65 people who were on two buses pushed into a swollen river by landslides in July. Similarly, in Afghanistan, flash floods last week swept away several hundred homes, claiming at least 58 lives and leaving hundreds of families homeless, further exacerbating existing vulnerabilities.

The UNICEF official further warned that floods pose a threat to children beyond death and injury.

In contaminating safe water supplies, floods increase the risk of disease and diarrhoea outbreaks, which, left untreated, can lead to dehydration and malnutrition among children.

Children affected by frequent flooding over time are also more likely to be underweight and stunted.

In addition to health effects, floods damage sanitation facilities, destroy schools and roads, and disrupt children’s education, putting children at risk of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

UNICEF is actively responding to the crisis, providing relief to thousands across the region.

In Nepal, the agency is working with Government and partners to support affected children and families. It has provided key relief items and psychosocial support to over 4,500 people.

UNICEF is also supporting the Government-led response in India’s Assam province, where record rainfall since June caused flash floods, upending the lives of half a million children and their families.

The agency is also supporting response efforts in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, with forecasts predicting further heavy rains, Wijesekera urged governments to “prepare well and respond quickly” to protect lives.

He also highlighted the urgent need for resources, stating “strained financial resources will hamper responses in the future.”

UNICEF has appealed for $9.3 million to support emergency preparedness and strengthen climate-resilience programmes for children across the region.