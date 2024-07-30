BB re-fixes interbank transactions duration from Wednesday

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the duration of interbank transactions with effect from Wednesday.

From now on, high-value clearing cheques presentment cut-off time will be 12pm while the return cut-off time will be 3pm, as per a BB notification issued Tuesday.

The return value clearing cheques presentment cut-off time will be 12:30pm while the return cut-off time will be 5pm.

Transaction of both sessions through BEFTN will be in the existing schedule.

Transactions using the BB’s Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system will continue from 10am to 4pm. However, the payment of customs duties can be done until 5pm while interbank fund transfer and return until 5.15pm.