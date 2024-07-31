Police fire teargas canisters, stun grenades at protesters in Sylhet

Police fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at protesters who were marching towards the courts as part of their “March for Justice” programme in Sylhet city this afternoon.

The protesters of the anti-discrimination student movement had gathered in front of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) this morning. In line with the platform’s pre-aannounced programme, started a march towards the courts to demonstrate against the mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, lawsuits, enforced disappearances, and murders of students and civilians across the country.

When they reached Subid Bazar around 1:00pm, police tried to stop them, but the protesters went through the law enforcers’ barrier. Police then fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at the protesters, dispering them in around 10 minutes, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Earlier, around 100 students started the sit-in from 11:00am in front of the SUST gate.