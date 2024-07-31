Social media platforms restored

Access to all social media platforms–Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Whatsapp– restored on Wednesday afternoon after 14 days’ of restriction following the violence centering Quota Reform Movement.

Users can log in to their respective Facebook IDs after 2pm without VPN application.

Earlier at 1pm, State Minister for Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced that all social media platforms will be unblocked from this afternoon.

He said this after an online meeting with representatives from Meta and Facebook, at the BTRC building in the capital in the morning.

“Facebook will be unblocked within hours. Then VPN usage will decrease and internet speed will also increase. Once Facebook’s cache server is fixed, everyone can use it naturally,” the ICT state minister added.