1 killed in police-protestors clash in Habiganj

One person has died in a clash between the protestors and the police as the Students Against Discrimination called for a mass procession to press home their demand of justice for those killed during the quota reform movement.

Mostak Mia, 24, a readymade garments factory worker, died in bullet injuries in Habiganj town Friday afternoon.

Maruf Hossain, a colleague of deceased Mostak, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said Mostak had come to buy shoes but sustained bullet injuries as he was caught up in the clash and died.

Additional police super in Habiganj Khalilur Rahman said he did not know anything about the matter.

Speaking to Journalist, Habiganj 250-bed hospital resident physician said Mostak had a big injury mark on his hand. We will inform you later whether that was a bullet injury or not.

The person died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Earlier, the students gathered in front of the Board mosque in Habiganj town after Juma prayers as part of the scheduled ‘Prayers and Student-People Mass Procession’ announced by the Students Against Discrimination, a platform that led the quota reform movement.

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of governing Bangladesh Awami League, gathered in the East Town area as the students gathered in the Board mosque area, witnesses said.

At one stage, leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and other parties joined the general students’ procession expressing solidarity.

When the procession was crossing the Town Hall area, clashes broke out between students and the BCL leaders and activists.

At one stage, the protesters set fire to the Awami League district unit office in the area and hurled brick chips at the house of local lawmaker Md Abu Zahir.

As police arrived on the spot, chases took place between the police members and students. Police also opened fire and students marched toward the law enforcement agency personnel from two sides.