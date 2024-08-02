Facebook, Telegram inaccessible on mobile internet

Social media platform Facebook and Russian-based messaging app Telegram have been found unresponsive on mobile network.

According to the relevant sources, after 12.15 pm on Friday, users have been having trouble using the two apps with a few of them facing no such issue.

Those concerned say that if Facebook is closed on mobile data, the use of VPN will increase again and it will affect the speed of the Internet.

Earlier, when the violence started around the quota reform movement, from the night of July 17 to the afternoon of July 31, the platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram were closed.